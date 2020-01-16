US Virgin Islands prosecutor: Jeffrey Epstein accused of Child-Trafficing – and abusing girls in US Virgin Islands – forced to engage in sex acts with Epstein and others

The lawsuit points out:
„Epstein and his associated trafficked underage girls to the Virgin Islands, held them captive, and sexually abused them, causing them grave physical, mental and emotional injury.“
He is also accused of using fake visas to traffic women and girls, several of them aspiring models, in and out of the island territory and using a computerised database in order to track his victims‘ movements on his island.
The suit claims that a 15-year-old girl attempted to swim away from Epstein’s island after she was forced to engage in sex acts with Epstein and others.
In that case, she was captured and had her passport confiscated by Epstein, the US Virgin Islands prosecutor claims.
U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS ATTORNEY GENERAL FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST ESTATE OF JEFFREY EPSTEIN AND RELATED COMPANIES FOR SEX TRAFFICKING
