„I’d Like To See Them Call Me“: How Trump Used An Encrypted Swiss Fax Machine To Defuse The Iran Crisis (zerohedge.com)

(D.P.) Theatralisch drohende Twitter sind das eine – direkte Botschaften zwischen dem Weißen Haus und der iranischen Regierung das andere: Ein Artikel über interessante Informationen zu Kontakten zwischen dem Weißen Haus und der iranischen Führung, über die das WALL STREET JOURNAL berichtete:

11.1.2020

Even as Trump was rage-tweeting on Jan 4, two days after the killing of Iran’s top military leader Qassem Soleimani, that he would hit 52 targets including Iranian heritage sites for potential retaliation if America suffered losses following an Iranian attack, warning that „those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD“, the US president was busy, secretly using an encrypted back-channel to bring the world back from the brink of war.

read more here:

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/id-see-them-call-me-how-trump-used-encrypted-swiss-fax-machine-defuse-iran-crisis

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Liken Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge