January 2019: Lt.-General Eisenkot, Ex chief of the Israel Army admits that Israel supplied Sunni Terror Groups in Syria with weapons and money. He calls the Terrorists „Rebels“.

Times of Israel : IDF chief finally acknowledges that Israel supplied weapons to Syrian rebels (Sunni terror groups) https://www.timesofisrael.com/idf-chief-acknowledges-long-claimed-weapons-supply-to-syrian-rebels/

Foreign Policy : Inside Israel’s Secret Program to Back Syrian Rebels ( ISIS, al Qaeda , al Nusra , Jaysh alIslam etc) https://foreignpolicy.com/2018/09/06/in-secret-program-israel-armed-and-funded-rebel-groups-in-southern-syria/

RT: After years of speculation, IDF chief admits Israel supplied Syrian rebels with weapons https://www.rt.com/news/448818-israel-arming-rebels-admission/

Israel National News : Israel supplying weapons to Syrian rebels, says ex-IDF chief https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/257692

Haaretz : Israel Just admitted arming anti Assad Syrian Rebels . https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium-israel-just-admitted-arming-anti-assad-syrian-rebels-big-mistake-1.6894850

Global Research : Israel’s Top Commander Finally Spills Secrets of “Invisible War” in Syria https://www.globalresearch.ca/israels-top-commander-finally-spills-secrets-of-invisible-war-in-syria/5665721

Israel Defence official website : Israel Gives Secret Aid to Syrian Rebels https://www.israeldefense.co.il/en/node/30036

