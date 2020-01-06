Iran holds all the cards in coming Middle East conflict with US – unless Trump is ready to drop a tactical NUKE – by Scott Ritter (RT)

Trump has hinted that any future war with Iran would not be a drawn-out affair. And while the law of war might curtail his commanders from executing any retaliation that includes cultural sites, it does not prohibit the US from using a nuclear weapon against a known nuclear facility deemed to pose a threat to national security.

This is the worst-case scenario of any tit-for-tat retaliation between Iran and the US, and it is not as far-fetched as one might believe.

read the article here:

https://on.rt.com/a8hi

