The Assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani And Likely consequences – Dr. Foad Izadi, Teheran

Dr. Foad Izadi is a member of the World BEYOND War Board of Directors. He is a faculty member at the Department ofAmerican Studies, Faculty of World Studies, University of Tehran, where he teaches M.A. and Ph.D. courses in American studies. Izadi received his Ph.D. from Louisiana State University. He earned a B.S. in Economics and an M.A. in Mass Communication from University of Houston.

Izadi has been a political commentator on CNN, RT (Russia Today), CCTV, Press TV, Sky News, ITV News, Al Jazeera, Euronews, IRIB, France 24, TRT World, NPR, and other international media outlets. He has been quoted in many publications, including The New York Times, The Guardian, China Daily, The Tehran Times, The Toronto Star, El Mundo, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent, The New Yorker, and Newsweek.

سردار #قاسم_سليماني دوستان زیادی در غرب آسیا و در کل دنیا دارند و این دوستان برای #انتقام_سخت لزوما از کسی مشورت نمی‌گیرند.#DearIran#Soleimani pic.twitter.com/mr6bMzyoux — فواد ایزدی Foad Izadi (@Foad_Izadi) January 6, 2020

Izadi’s research and teaching interests are inter-disciplinary and focus on United States-Iran relations and U.S. public diplomacy. His book, United States Public Diplomacy Towards Iran, discusses the United States communication efforts in Iran during the George W. Bush and Obama administrations. Izadi has published numerous studies in national and international academic journals and major handbooks, including: Journal of Communication Inquiry, Journal of Arts Management, Law, and Society, Routledge Handbook of Public Diplomacy and Edward Elgar Handbook of Cultural Security.

