A rare smart discussion on US vs. Iran:

CN Live! premieres Season 2 with an in-depth look at the crisis with Iran, after the drone assassination of Iranian Quds Force commander General Qassem Soleimani. Our guests are Scott Ritter, former UN Weapons Inspector & former intelligence officer; and Giorgio Cafieri, the CEO of Gulf State Analytics

https://consortiumnews.com/2020/01/04/premiere-of-cn-live-season-2-on-the-crisis-with-iran/

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Liken Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge