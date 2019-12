In a press conference after closing the Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Muslim nations should consider trading among themselves in gold and through a barter system as a safeguard against any future economic sanctions on them. Dr Mahathir also said Malaysia is against any form of trade sanctions to resolve conflicts between nations.

