Impeach the Democrats, Too – by David Rovics

Impeach the Democrats, Too
Ever since the election that brought the Orangeman in
There have been those repining for things to be how they had been
Remembering the good old days of 1992
So maybe after we impeach the president, we impeach the Democrats, too
From the time I turn on the radio to the time I turn it off
It’s testimony from the pigs feeding at the trough
Complaining of corruption — but corrupt, through and through
So maybe after we impeach the president, we impeach the Democrats, too
With these proceedings going on, they found time to pass a budget
700 billion dollars for more bombs and Boeing jets
Yes, when it comes to corporate welfare, they all know what to do
So maybe after we impeach the president, we impeach the Democrats, too
In the urban centers, progressives come to swarm
Walking past the tents that have been there since welfare was reformed
When all the wrecking balls began to swing around here right on cue
So maybe after we impeach the president, we impeach the Democrats, too
Listen to the Congressman lecture us on what the rule of law affords
For any Vice President’s son who sits on advisory boards
Any Vice President’s son – I guess a president’s daughter will do
But maybe after we impeach the president, we impeach the Democrats, too
They talk of foreign policies that once were so darn good
As if Goldman Sachs and Raytheon work for Robin Hood
If you’re gonna play dress-up like that, at least wear a decent ruse
So maybe after we impeach the president, we impeach the Democrats, too
Perhaps I’m not your target audience, whose heads you seek to fill
With all this nonsense about your City on a Hill
I can’t afford to live in it, but I’ll come to the barbecue
After we impeach the president, when we impeach the Democrats, too