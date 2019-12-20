Impeach the Democrats, Too – by David Rovics

.

Impeach the Democrats, Too

Ever since the election that brought the Orangeman in

There have been those repining for things to be how they had been

Remembering the good old days of 1992

So maybe after we impeach the president, we impeach the Democrats, too

From the time I turn on the radio to the time I turn it off

It’s testimony from the pigs feeding at the trough

Complaining of corruption — but corrupt, through and through

So maybe after we impeach the president, we impeach the Democrats, too

With these proceedings going on, they found time to pass a budget

700 billion dollars for more bombs and Boeing jets

Yes, when it comes to corporate welfare, they all know what to do

So maybe after we impeach the president, we impeach the Democrats, too

In the urban centers, progressives come to swarm

Walking past the tents that have been there since welfare was reformed

When all the wrecking balls began to swing around here right on cue

So maybe after we impeach the president, we impeach the Democrats, too

Listen to the Congressman lecture us on what the rule of law affords

For any Vice President’s son who sits on advisory boards

Any Vice President’s son – I guess a president’s daughter will do

But maybe after we impeach the president, we impeach the Democrats, too

They talk of foreign policies that once were so darn good

As if Goldman Sachs and Raytheon work for Robin Hood

If you’re gonna play dress-up like that, at least wear a decent ruse

So maybe after we impeach the president, we impeach the Democrats, too

Perhaps I’m not your target audience, whose heads you seek to fill

With all this nonsense about your City on a Hill

I can’t afford to live in it, but I’ll come to the barbecue

After we impeach the president, when we impeach the Democrats, too

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Liken Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge