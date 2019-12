Medea Benjamin and Ivan Velasquez for making our latest podcast episode one of our most interesting to date, as David Swanson and I tried to ask the tough questions about the current crisis in Bolivia. Please check it out, and help share our latest episode with anyone who might be interested.

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Liken Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge