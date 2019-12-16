Please support the Uranium Film Festival!

Donate to the Uranium Film Festival

10 years nuclear awareness on the big screen! The International Uranium Film Festival is the only annual film festival that highlights all nuclear and radioactive issues: nuclear fuel chain, uranium mining, atomic bombs, nuclear power plants, nuclear waste. It started 2010/11 in Rio de Janeiro and became soon a global event with Uranium Film Festivals around the globe.

Uranium Film Festivals were organized already in seven countries and more than 40 cities like Berlin, Lisbon, Washington, New Delhi, Mumbai, New York, Sant Fe and Hollywood. Every year we receive new invitations from all over the world to bring the

festival with its important films to other cities and countries. The horror of the atomic bombing on Hiroshima and Nagasaki or the catastrophic consequences of thousands of nuclear bomb tests and nuclear accidents like Three Mile Island, Chernobyl & Fukushima must not be forgotten or repeated. Help the Uranium Film Festival with your donation.

https://www.ecocrowd.de/projekte/iuffberlin8/

Uranium Film Festival Berlin

Bundesallee 222

10719 Berlin

Mobil 0172-8927879

www.uraniumfilmfestival.org/de

https://twitter.com/hashtag/iuffberlin

www.facebook.com/aboutnukes/

Neu: www.instagram.com/uraniumfilmfestivalberlin/

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Liken Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge