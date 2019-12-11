Documentary: Fighting Terrorism in Xinjiang by CGTN – English-language News Channel of the state-owned China Global Television Network

Here the trailer:
PART ONE:
PART TWO
PART THREE
PART FOUR:
Co-op Anti-War Café Berlin
From 1990 to 2016, thousands of #terrorist attacks were launched in #Xinjiang, causing many deaths and much damage to public property. Western media and politicians should see the truth in Xinjiang before smearing #China under the guise of so-called human rights and #democracy. pic.twitter.com/nWNe8YGAli
— T-House (@thouse_opinions) December 9, 2019
