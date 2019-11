Journalist and author Ioan Grillo speaks on the situation in Mexico including: the relationship between the cartels and the government, how the level of violence skyrocketed in the 2000s, why beheadings became a modus operandi, what it’s like to live in Mexico, his new book on gun trafficking, solutions which include drug & gun policy reform/rule of law, and the future for AMLO and Mexico as he sees it.

