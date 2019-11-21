Bolivia coup: Lithium, natural gas, and leaked recordings showing help from US, Brazil, Colombia (thegrayzone.com)

Aaron Maté discusses economic factors behind the Bolivia coup with Max Blumenthal and Ben Norton, including massive lithium reserves, natural gas that was nationalized by President Evo Morales, and leaked audio recordings which show opposition coup-mongers were working with the US, Brazil, and Colombia.

Read our reports:

– Bolivia coup led by Christian fascist paramilitary leader and millionaire – with foreign support



– Top Bolivian coup plotters trained by US military’s School of the Americas, served as attachés in FBI police programs

