Morales says US would send him to GITMO, wonders why Bolivian opposition fears him running in elections so much (RT)

Ousted Bolivian President Evo Morales says he will not take part in the next presidential vote if the people are truly against it. He also revealed that the US ominously offered him ‘help’ fleeing Bolivia.

Morales, who resigned under pressure from top military officials after weeks of opposition protests, said that he does not mind if the fresh presidential elections are held without him on the ballot. “For the sake of democracy, if they don’t want me to take part, I have no problem not taking part in new elections,” Morales told Reuters in an interview. read on here:

https://on.rt.com/a5f6

