Demand NYT retract endorsement of Bolivia coup – US-Senator Sanders, Representatives Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, the AFL-CIO, the governments of Mexico, Uruguay, the president-elect of Argentina, British Labour Party leader  Corbyn, former OAS Secretary General Miguel Insulza all condemn the military coup in Bolivia.

Senator Bernie Sanders, Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar, the AFL-CIO, the governments of Mexico, Uruguay, the president-elect of Argentina, British Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, and former OAS Secretary General Miguel Insulza have all condemned the military coup in Bolivia.

But the New York Times editorial board has endorsed it!

Demand that the New York Times immediately retract its endorsement of the military coup in Bolivia by signing our petition.

Thanks for all you do to help make U.S. foreign policy more just, Erik Sperling and Sarah Burns Just Foreign Policy

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Liken Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge