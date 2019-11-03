Appeal of campaign „NATO out – out of NATO“ to German Government and Bundestag Debate on banishment of US war machine comes to German Parliament

World BEYOND War was supporter of the NATO-out-out-of-NATO-resolution draft to 3rd International Conference „No to Military Bases & Wars“, Ramstein, 28.6.2019 (see attachement resolution.pdf). Central demands of this resolution draft got part of the declaration, adopted at the conference. In the meantime the campaign NATO-out-out-of-NATO sent an appeal with these central demands to German Parliament und German Government (see attachement appeal.pdf). The result is described in the report you find in „Neue Rheinische Zeitung (http://www.nrhz.de/flyer/beitrag.php?id=26312)

