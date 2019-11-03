A German-American living in Berlin to the folks at Common Dreams on Russiagate

Dear folks at Common Dreams,

Please don’t take this wrong, but I’m a German-American living in Berlin Germany, living not too far away from Russia. I know what Germany did to Russia in the second world war. Unfortunately, any feelings of remorse towards Russia hardly exists in Germany (with Israel it’s a different story, the guilt is acknowledged and consideration for the suffering of the Jewish people is evident). This is not the case with Russia. In the last 10 – 20 years I have not heard one positive thing from Germany’s elite concerning Russia, it is always negative. In the USA it is not much different. This brings me to Donald Trump, yes he is a bigott, but he does not use his office to constantly put down Russia and threaten Russia with aggression. That to me is reason enough to prefer him to a person like Hillary Clinton. Please understand, for me it’s a matter of priorities. I am therefore against these impeachment proceedings.

Yours

Alant Jost

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Liken Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge