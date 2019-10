Some years ago I came across the website of World BEYOND War, followed it for some time and then started to communicate with WBW Co-Founder & Executive Director David Swanson on issues related to the peace movement. Eventually, I founded a German chapter of WBW here in Berlin. I have been involved with this very important project ever since.

read more here:

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Liken Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge