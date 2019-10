The article sheds light on America’s unspoken military agenda: the control over strategic waterways. In the last two years the island of Socotra (which belongs to Yemen) has been taken over by the UAE. In May 2018, acting as a US proxy, the UAE established a military base on the island, seizing control of both Socotra’s airport and seaport. It is unlikely that the UAE will be able to maintain their position on Socotra. Read more…

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Liken Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge