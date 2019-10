by Eleanor Levine and Toby Blomé:



After 10 years of activism at Creech Killer Drone Base, we remain committed to

-Ending ENDLESS War

-Stopping the WAR MACHINE and Shutting down its TERRORIZING KILLER DRONE PROGRAM

-Building towards worldwide JUSTICE and PEACE in which safety, love, and compassion prevail for all.

