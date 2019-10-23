How Putin reached deal with Turkey – News with Rick Sanchez (RT America)

Presidents Putin and Erdogan have announced an agreement concerning Turkey’s “safe zone” in northeastern Syria allowing the return and resettlement of Syrian refugees. Kurdish fighters have also been guaranteed a peaceful withdrawal from the region. Rick Sanchez explains. Then RT’s Yulia Shapovalova reports the details and former naval intelligence officer John Jordan shares his insights. RT’s Madina Kochenova reports on the ongoing violent unrest in Barcelona, Spain. Chilean journalist Patricio Zamorano joins Rick Sanchez to discuss social unrest in Latin America. He points to Bolivia as a prime example of a mixed economy that empowers and enriches everyday people. Plus, RT America’s John Huddy reports on the latest on Israel’s crisis in governance and RT’s Shadia Edwards reports on the UK’s battle over Brexit.

