None other than the Ukrainian Prime Minister Alexei Goncharuk, attended a concert of the right-wing metal band Sokira Peruna („Ax of Perun“) in Kiev. He gave a friendly speech to the audience. The opposition is now demanding his resignation.

In addition to the so-called „anti-terrorist operation“ (ATO) of the Ukrainian government against its own people in the southeaster Donbass region of the country, the neo-nazi band bluntly glorifies Nazism, Italian fascism, cites the italian fascist Mussolini, propagates white power ideas and uses openly fascist slogans.

The drummer of the band was convicted for an attack on a synagogue in Kiev. The frontman of the band maintains close ties to the also open neofascist paramilitary terrorist group „Volunteer Regiment Azov“, whose training camp for children and young people he visits, as well as the political party „National Corps“

Ukraine’s Opposition Platform – For Life political party demanded for Prime Minister Goncharuk to resign after attending the concert. The party published the following statement: „Ukrainian Prime Minister Alexei Goncharuk’s speech at the concert of the Nazi group Sokyra Peruna before the scum of the earth openly demonstrating Nazi symbols and professing hateful, malevolent ideas is quite telling,“ the party said in a statement posted on its website on Monday. „The fact that the concert was organized by Andrei Medvedko who is suspected of murdering [journalist] Oles Buzina is even more telling. Opposition Platform – For Life declares: we demand the resignation of Prime Minister Goncharuk for his blatant disrespect for the Ukrainian people who were victorious over Nazism in the Great Patriotic War, for showing support for radical nationalist organizations whose activities are condemned by all sober-minded forces around the world,“ TASS reports. For his part, Goncharuk said that his visit to the event arranged by nationalists was „a meeting with veterans.“ The most important thing is that politicization is completely inappropriate here. Yesterday, I met with members of Ukraine’s movement of veterans and the veterans’ community. Together with Minister Oksana Kolyada, we congratulated the veterans and talked about pressing issues. I made my contribution by raising funds for a hospital. That was a charitable event,“ Goncharuk noted. https://de.rt.com/206l

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Liken Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge