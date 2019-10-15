Host: David Swanson. Talk Nation Radio: Jeffrey Sterling, CIA Whistleblower, on What He Now Thinks Was the Purpose of Operation Merlin

http://davidswanson.org/talk-nation-radio-jeffrey-sterling-cia-whistleblower-on-what-he-now-thinks-was-the-purpose-of-operation-merlin/

Jeffrey Sterling is a former CIA case officer who was convicted of violating the Espionage Act and was in federal prison in Colorado. Prior to this program, as far as we know, Sterling had not been asked whether he believes the stated purpose of the program he worked on. Does he really think the purpose of giving obviously flawed nuclear bomb-part plans to Iran was to slow down a nuclear weapons program that may not even have existed? Or does he believe the purpose was to plant evidence on the government of Iran? Listen to his answer.

Before his trial and conviction, Sterling worked at the CIA, including for the Iran task force, for nearly a decade. He studied political science at Millikin University and holds a law degree from the Washington University School of Law in St. Louis. He was released from prison in January 2018. While Jeffrey was in prison, his wife Holly was on this program.

Jeffrey Sterling has a new book out called Unwanted Spy: The Persecution of an American Whistleblower. We discuss it.

Here's a review.

