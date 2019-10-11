Ireland is also an aircraft carrier of the U.S. – Against the will of the Irish people – A report on the World Beyond War Conference in Limerick, Ireland – by Moritz Müller (Nachdenkseiten)

Last weekend, World Beyond War, an international peace organization, founded in the US in 2014, invited for its annual conference to Ireland . One reason to choose the city of Limerick for the meeting was its proximity to Shannon Airport, named after Ireland’s longest river, at which mouth the airport is situatated. A significant number of US Air Force flights from the US to the Middle East wars are carried out through this airport. Thus, the conference also ended with a peaceful protest event on site.

A report by Moritz Müller.

Shannon Airport was put into operation in 1945 as a fuel stop on the way from Europe to North America and back, and in 1947 the first duty-free shop in the world was opened here. With the increase in the range of commercial aircraft, the importance of Shannon diminished, although in the meantime the Russian Aeroflot also used the westernmost non-NATO airport in Europe for flights to America, especially to Cuba. Although the nominal neutralality of Ireland, the airport has historically been used by the military of various states, including the Soviet Union and the US, officially on the condition that aircraft are unarmed, have no weapons, ammunition or explosives on board and not maneuvers or military operations are involved.

At present, the US is the predominant military user (630 out of a total of 666 aircraft movements in the 12 months to July 2014) and the Irish government relies on the word of honor of the US government and refuses to inspect the planes, despite calls from Irish activists and politicians, although it would have the power to do so under international aviation law.

Ireland is not a member of NATO. In total, 2.4 million US soldiers have landed in Shannon on route to the theaters of war or on their way home since the start of the US / GB invasion of Iraq. In addition, the organization Shannonwatch reports that the US also handled its infamous extraordinary-rendition flights via Shannon. The governments of the US and Ireland deny this, although the Irish Times has also reported that there is very strong evidence in that direction.

In 2017, there were 1,749 overflights of Irish airspace by military aircraft, 1,420 (81%) of which were US aircraft. That makes almost 4 US flights daily over the „neutral“ Ireland.

Reason enough for World Beyond War to hold a conference nearby, which in turn is a reason for us not to make that long trip to Limerick. The announced speakers at the conference include Irish Nobel Peace Prize winner Mairead Maguire, Irish MEP Clare Daly, Berlin anti-war cafe owner Heinrich Bücker and several veterans for peace, which made me very curious. And the expectations were not disappointed.

About half of the approximately 150 participants appeared to have come from the US, not surprisingly, since the conference was largely organized from the US, but gratifying in today’s times to meet so many reasonable and constructive americans in one place. For many of the US speakers it seems that they are embarrassed by the aggressive policies of their government, but also their portrayal in the media , and they want to counteract with their participationand hope to make something positive.

A large number of the participants and contributors came from Germany and that makes me hope that the peace movement in Germany may just be little visible, but nevertheless somehow existent and also strong in singing, as we did at the end of the first day after the workshop „Mit Musik to build up a movement „(from 59:00) to listen. These are also the moments in which I am pleased to be among like-minded people, because whether the conference itself leads to changes in politics, sometimes seems doubtful, also because it is not (yet) a mass movement and also the goals with the „end of all wars“ are very high.

However, most of the speakers emphasized that, if we want to survive as humankind, we really have no alternative to peace, because if we continue as before, with the tremendous technical capabilities and weapons of mass destruction in the hands of people like Boris Johnson, Emmanuel Macron, Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump, then a disaster is actually more or less inevitable.

The positivity and empathy generated at the conference, which can and does emanate from many such events, is, in my view, a proper way to make the catastrophe of war superfluous, and that is what we must do to our children, even if it is not easy when you have serious existential fears and other worries in today’s hysteria chaos.

Nonviolence as the foundation for peace was also the theme of the speech of Mairead Maguire, who is truly an extraordinary yet very natural person, and she is in good hands with the Nobel Peace Prize, which she accepted in 1976 together with Betty Williams. She once again nominated Julian Assange for the Nobel Peace Prize this year, repeatedly affirming in her speeches the merits of Julian Assange, Chelsea Manning, and Edward Snowden, and how unfairly they are being handled by the US and Britain.

Another topic at the conference was pollution from (US) military bases. To this end, Pat Elder lectured on the use of fire-fighting foam on US bases in Germany and explained that the groundwater is affected by these chemicals.

In addition, the situation in the Persian Gulf and the worldwide use of military drones was discussed and the situation of the Palestinians in Israel also took up a large area. The Irish documentary filmmaker Peadar King showed his film „No direction Home“, which was shown on Irish television in May of this year. Peadar King described after the screening that the series of documentary films that ran this film most likely will not be continued by the Irish public RTÈ.

On Sunday, former Irish Army member Ed Horgan, along with John Lannon, lectured on the situation in Shannon and how the Irish government is violating the Irish people’s opinion expressed in many opinion polls and using Shannon airport for US military use to abandon military adventures and the imperial policies of the respective US governments, thereby violating the neutrality declared by Ireland. This neutrality is not anchored in the constitution, but also in this question, opinion polls show a majority for a constitutional amendment.

At the protest march in Shannon, which closed the conference, one can get a sense that these opinion polls suggest the right trend, because the reactions of passers-by are for the most part friendly and encouraging. Even the policemen watching the small protest camp say goodbye to us with a friendly nod. Too bad that at the moment no more people take the time to stand up for positive changes.

The police officers confronting the activists during the protest at the airport’s entrance are already much more stoic and forgiving when Ed Horgan calls them to do their duty and search the Shannon-landed military planes instead of halting the activists to walk towards the the airport building. He accuses the police of following illegal orders from the Irish government in this regard. His old friend Gearoid then takes the sid of the police and says that the offices are only doing their duty and the fault lies solely with the Irish government. The whole thing sounds almost like a quarrel between good friends and the reflective viewer has to form his own opinion here. Overall, the police appear rather unmartial and the peaceful nature of the demonstration is maintained from both sides all the time.

Also Mairead Maguire takes the floor again and here it is the only time that she points to her Nobel Peace Prize and asks the police to let us through to the terminal, what (of course) does not work out. All in all, one has the impression of losing things that have not been done, and on the other hand, as mentioned above, there remains the good feeling of being among peace-loving like-minded people and the hope that others may have been encouraged to participate and the peace movement across borders gets larger.

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Liken Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge