Extinction Rebellion London – 3. Oktober – criticising the UK’s military role in the Middle East – Kritik an der militärischen Rolle Londons im Nahen Osten ? co-founder influenced by ‘Export-A-Revolution-Gruppe’ OTPOR – Venezuela, Iran, Serbia, Ukraine ?

Eight people have been arrested after Extinction Rebellion activists tried to spray fake blood at the Treasury in Westminster from the top of a fire engine.

Dressed in funeral attire stood on the vehicle – which had a banner reading “Stop funding climate death” on its side – the protesters both criticised the UK’s military role in the Middle East and the UK’s investments in companies that cause vast fossil fuel emissions, and called on others to rebel.

Acht Personen wurden verhaftet, nachdem Aktivisten von Extinction Rebellion versucht hatten, künstliches Blut aus der Spitze eines Feuerwehrautos in das Finanzministerium in Westminster zu sprühen.

Auf dem Fahrzeug in Bestattungskleidung, auf dem die Aufschrift „Stopfunding Climate Death“ stand, kritisierten die Demonstranten sowohl die militärische Rolle des Vereinigten Königreichs im Nahen Osten als auch die Investitionen des Vereinigten Königreichs in Unternehmen, die enorme Emissionen fossiler Brennstoffe verursachen forderte andere auf zu rebellieren.

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2019/oct/03/extinction-rebellion-protesters-spray-fake-blood-treasury-london

23. September 2019 – London

For October’s action, organisers say XR has built “a movement of movements”, with animal rights activists, faith groups, medics and peace and anti-war groups joining the protests.

Laut Veranstaltern hat XR für die Aktion im Oktober eine „Bewegung der Bewegungen“ ins Leben gerufen, in der sich Tierschützer, Glaubensgruppen, Mediziner und Friedens- und Antikriegsgruppen den Protesten anschließen.

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2019/sep/23/extinction-rebellion-plans-new-london-shutdowns-over-climate-crisis

Extinction Rebellion und die ‘Export-A-Revolution-Gruppe’ OTPOR – Venezuela, Iran, Serbien, Ukraine

https://cooptv.wordpress.com/2019/10/09/extinction-rebellion-otpor-venezuela-iran/

Roger Hallam, co-founder Extinction Rebellion references the work of Gene Sharp, and which was influential in the Arab Spring and protests in Iranian and Serbia – OTPOR

https://cooptv.wordpress.com/2019/10/09/extinction-rebellion-gene-sharp-otpor/

