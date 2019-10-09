«   |   »

Roger Hallam, co-founder Extinction Rebellion references the work of Gene Sharp, and which was influential in the Arab Spring and protests in Iranian and Serbia – OTPOR

Episode 2 – A Nonviolent Rebellion

ScreenHunter 2912

read here:
https://xr-podcast.podomatic.com/

We interviewed the following people to help explain what nonviolence means:

Roger Hallam – PhD researcher on effective radical campaign design at King’s College London, organic farmer and co-founder of Extinction Rebellion.

…..

Roger starts off the episode by talking us through the political effectiveness of nonviolent direct action, its precedents and the scholarship around it.

.

ScreenHunter 2913

He references the work of Gene Sharp in particular (Gene Sharp: ‚From Dictatorship to Democracy‘, 1993) which was influential in the Arab Spring, Iranian protests and Serbia.

 

Posted on 9. Oktober 2019 at 06:10 in Allgemein   |  RSS feed

%d Bloggern gefällt das: