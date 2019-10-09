Episode 2 – A Nonviolent Rebellion

read here:

https://xr-podcast.podomatic.com/

We interviewed the following people to help explain what nonviolence means:

Roger Hallam – PhD researcher on effective radical campaign design at King’s College London, organic farmer and co-founder of Extinction Rebellion.

…..

Roger starts off the episode by talking us through the political effectiveness of nonviolent direct action, its precedents and the scholarship around it.

.

…

He references the work of Gene Sharp in particular (Gene Sharp: ‚From Dictatorship to Democracy‘, 1993) which was influential in the Arab Spring, Iranian protests and Serbia.

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Liken Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge