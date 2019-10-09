Episode 2 – A Nonviolent Rebellion
read here:
https://xr-podcast.podomatic.com/
We interviewed the following people to help explain what nonviolence means:
Roger Hallam – PhD researcher on effective radical campaign design at King’s College London, organic farmer and co-founder of Extinction Rebellion.
Roger starts off the episode by talking us through the political effectiveness of nonviolent direct action, its precedents and the scholarship around it.
He references the work of Gene Sharp in particular (Gene Sharp: ‚From Dictatorship to Democracy‘, 1993) which was influential in the Arab Spring, Iranian protests and Serbia.