Together with Russia and China the „Non-Aligned Movement“ represents the majority of the world population. It demands an end to the Western policy of wars and sanctions! Cooperation instead of confrontation!

In the context of worsening relations between a group of western states connected to the U.S. And NATO and another group of countries consisting of Russia, China, Iran and, last but not least, Venezuela, this article seeks to shed more light on the actual global power balance and interests.

When the western media outlets report on the political opponents of Western politics, it almost invariably omits the existence of an important alliance that fully rejects the policy of the so-called Western „community of interest“ in its most essential points. The hidden Elephant It is the „Non-Aligned Movement“ which actually represents the majority of the world’s population.

Almost without exceptions, the opposition of Western foreign policy is reduced to a small core group of states that are largely being demonized in the media: Russia, China, Syria, Iran, Venezuela, and North Korea.

Due to the dangerous and growing disregard for the rule of law in tensions between the US and Venezuela, 17 members of the Non-Aligned Movement, as well as UN member states and Russia and China on February 14, 2019 held a UN press conference led by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza.

The aim of the press-conference was to publicly stand up to defend the sovereignty of nations and the Charter of the United Nations. There was a reference to the Non-Aligned Movement. At first, it was announced that about 50-60 states would be part of the coalition. And in the following weeks there were numerous background discussions.

Then from 20 to 21 July 2019, Venezuela hosted the ministerial meeting of the „Non-Aligned Movement“. The Movement finally adopted the Caracas Declaration, which explicitly reaffirmed the principles of the above-mentioned UN press conference of 14 February 2019.

The meeting in Venezuela included foreign ministers from Iran, Cuba, Bolivia, Nicaragua, Palestine, Suriname and Antigua Barbuda. and Deputy Foreign Ministers of Russia and Turkey arrived, and also representatives of most of the 120 member states.

The Caracas Declaration underlines the call for non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries and stands behind all other nations facing threats, illegal sanctions and destabilization.

The Caracas Declaration deals in particular with the dangerous escalation of tensions, threats, trade wars and sanctions against other states.

Founded in 1965, the „Non-Aligned Movement“ was based on the concept of a coalition of states that during the Cold War were not affiliated with any of the two power blocs led by the United States and the Soviet Union.

Over the decades, the movement has grown from a small group of just under 30 states to now 120 member states. Overall, these countries now represent about 55 percent of the world’s population and nearly two-thirds of the UN member states in the General Assembly and NAM is now the second largest multilateral body after the United Nations.

China itself was also a member of NAM for a while, and remains a key supporter of the Alliance with Russia today.

Today, the United Nations Non-Aligned Movement is the second largest multilateral body in the world, acting as an alliance for strengthening international security and self-determination while fundamentally rejecting interference in the internal affairs of other countries.

The idea for the Alliance goes back to an initiative by Yugoslavian President Tito, Egyptian President Nasser, Indian Prime Minister Nehru, and Indonesian President Sukarno. In April 1955, envoys from 23 Asian and 6 African states met in the Indonesian city of Bandung. They represented countries that did not belong neither to the western nor the eastern alliance system and differed socially and politically from each other.

As a result of the Bandung conference, the 29 states passed several resolutions. They condemned „any form of colonialism and racial discrimination and demanded respect for the Charter of the United Nations.“ Another resolution called for „the dismantling of tensions between the blocks of power, general disarmament and a ban on nuclear weapons.“

The Bandung Conference also raised for the first time demands from the Third World for equal rights and equal treatment with the former colonial powers. The „Spirit of Bandung“ thus contributed significantly to the decolonization process in Africa and Asia. The results of the Bandung Conference formed the movement of non-aligned states.

During the founding period of the movement, Yugoslavia, Egypt and India had the leading role until it was concluded with the first summit conference in Belgrade on September 1-5, 1961. 24 states were represented here by their heads of state. „The political base of the non-aligned was a policy of peaceful coexistence, independence from the major powers and alliances in East and West, and the support of the national independence movements – especially in the Third World.“

With around 120 out of 193 UN member states, the non-aligned now also has international influence. However, there are also inter-state conflicts in which the attitude of the non-aligned countries is sometimes quite contradictory. The increasing number of members sometimes prevented them from agreeing on a common policy on all issues.

The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) representatives, in their summit meeting in the summer of 2019, condemned US hostile policies against Venezuela in a joint statement. They called on the US government to immediately lift the economic and financial sanctions imposed on Venezuela. The guest of honor was Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

In his opening speech, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Arreaza called for the strengthening of multilateralism. „We are living in a historic moment when it is attacking multilateralism, a systemic phenomenon that affects many countries around the world: coups, political destabilization, economics with geopolitical interests.“

Arreaza also emphasized the need to promote the right to peace to decide the future of the peoples without external pressure to create a more peaceful and prosperous world.

„Venezuela, as well as Cuba, Iran, Syria, Nicaragua and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea are victims of interventionism, of foreigners who insist on a change of government who choose a regime that is submissive to their interests.“

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez reiterated Cuba’s support for Venezuela’s President Maduro. He condemned Washington’s interference in the affairs of both nations. Rodríguez pointed out that the US has now tightened its sanctions on Cuba to punish the country for its solidarity with Venezuela. In an international scenario that he described as „dangerous and difficult“, in which the security and well-being of our countries are exposed to unprecedented challenges, and where unity and solidarity are essential to peace and the development of our peoples, the The non-aligned movement, as Fidel Castro defined it: anti-imperialist, anti-colonial, anti-neocolonial, anti-racist and anti-fascist, „because these principles are part of how we understand each other and they are the essence of the origin, the life and the history of the movement.

The NAM countries stated in the Caracas Declaration that only Venezuela can decide its fate. No other state could intervene in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations. The NAM countries reject foreign intervention in the South American country and reaffirm their commitment to a peaceful solution to the country’s problems.

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif noted that US sanctions against sovereign countries are part of pure terrorism and that a „new wave of extreme one-sided adventurism“ is being observed by the US „cancelling out stability and peace to the world.“

The President of the UN General Assembly, Maria Fernanda Espinosa, said in her video-delivered speech that the NAM must continue to vigorously defend respect for sovereignty, the right to self-determination, international solidarity and peace and development for all. The movement of the non-aligned is essential to respond to major societal challenges: eradicating poverty, reducing inequality, protecting the environment and ensuring health, education and decent work for all.

The President of the UN General Assembly said that both organizations, the UN General Assembly and the NAM, agreed to preserve peace and prevent conflict, and to promote dialogue, cooperation and fair solutions for all.

Over the decades conferences have taken place in the following locations: 1961 Belgrade, 1964 Cairo, 1970 Lusaka, 1973 Algiers, 1976 Colombo, 1979 Havana, 1983 Delhi, 1986 arare, 1989 Belgrade, 1992 Jakarta, 1995 Cartagena, 1998 Durban, 2003 Kuala Lumpur, 2006 Havana; 2009 Sharm Ash Shaykh.2012: Tehran 2016: Isla Margarita, Venezuela; 2019 Caracas.

The conditions for membership in the Non-Aligned Movement coincide with the main principles of the United Nations. Current demands are that candidate countries support the ten „Bandung Principles“ of 1955:

#The recognition of fundamental human rights as well as the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations # Respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations

# Recognition of movements for national independence # The recognition of equality of people of all ethnic origin and equality

# abstaining from intervention or interference in the internal affairs of another country # Respect for the right of each nation, individually or collectively, to defend itself appropriately and in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations.

#Due to the application or threat of aggression or the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of another country.

#Develop and settle all international disputes through peaceful means, in accordance with the United Nations Charter. # Promote mutual interests and cooperation.

#Respect for international law and its international obligations.

Since the conference in Tehran in 2012, it has become clear that the developing countries – not just the Latin American countries – are increasingly reconnecting with their strength. Despite the presence of US Allies such as Saudi Arabia, Kenya, Qatar, the Philippines and others. The final document of Teheran 2012 already presented a clear manifestation of the developing countries against the dominance of the so-called western community of states, above all the USA.

The Final Document of the Non-Aligned Movement in Tehran 2012 logically called for „fundamental changes“, a „global approach“ and a „collective management“ in solving world problems. This was also continued at the next meeting in September 2016 on the island of Margarita in Venezuela in far-reaching statements.

Finally, at the meeting in Caracas in 2019, the alliance concluded with Russia and China against the increasingly escalating policies of the Western states.

Most recently, the influence of the Alliance of Non-Aligned at the UN General Assembly in New York was clearly visible. Because here the Alliance represents two-thirds of the UN member states. Many speakers addressed the call for an end to Western intervention policy during the General Assembly. Referring to the global power shifts of recent years, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov summed up. that it was „difficult for the West“ to accept the „weakening of its centuries-long dominance in world politics“.

New economic centers and new political influences had sprung up. The Western powers

responded by trying to „prevent the development of a polycentric world“. They are not ready to recognize „the legitimate interests of other states“ and thus break international law again and again.

This development must now be taken note of and understood by progressive and leftist movements worldwide. Anyone who criticizes an end to Western interference and aggression and advocates global cooperation instead of confrontation represents the interests of the majority of humanity.

The movements are no longer supported only by the important alternative media platforms worldwide, but also by the influential media networks of Russia, China and Latin America. Thus, representatives of the anti-war movement and other social movements can increasingly be heard worldwide.

„An important alliance of states has formed here, which is now for the first time in a position to set firm resistance to the Western policy of permanent aggression and interference. Only then can conditions be created for overcoming other fundamental crises and problems in peaceful international cooperation.“

Activists in the US and Germany have now published a „Global Appeal for Peace“

(GlobalAppeal4Peace.net) to uphold the principles of the United Nations Charter, as well as the United Nations Charter, in the interest of world peace, international security, and peaceful coexistence. Demanding and defending international principles. The appeal was discussed in Germany and at the rallies in New York during the session of the UN General Assembly.

Numerous organizations, politicians and personalities from different countries have signed the appeal to raise awareness within the movements for the „Alliance of Non-Aligned“.

