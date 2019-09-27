RT tours fortified caves in Syria where terrorists planned assaults, made drones & filmed fake chemical attack videos

The Syrian Army has discovered a huge cave network near the recently liberated city of Khan Sheikhoun, a former terrorist stronghold in Idlib. RT has been given exclusive access to the sophisticated underground fortress.

Some 3,500 terrorists were holed up in the caves before their defeat in August. They turned their underground shelter, which covered 10,000 square meters, into a stronghold from which they could operate autonomously. Numerous crates with ammunition and weapons, including what appears to be American TOW anti-tank missiles, still remain abandoned in the tunnels. read more and VIDEO:

https://www.rt.com/news/469722-syria-terrorist-caves-white-helmets/

