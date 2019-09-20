People’s Mobilization – Stop the Wars, Save the Planet – By Popular Resistance

The People’s Mobilization to Stop the US War Machine and Save the Planet begins today. The People’s Mobe connects the issues of militarism, climate crisis, racism, and decolonization. The events are being held during the UN General Assembly because to achieve economic, racial and environmental justice as well as peace requires the United States to stop its widespread violations of international law.

On the weekend of the International Day for Peace, the People’s Mobilization declares its dedication to stopping the US War Machine and demands the US be held accountable for its destructive acts. The US government must begin to obey the UN Charter by stopping regime change operations, ending the use of unilateral coercive measures, often called sanctions, and ceasing military attacks. At a time when all of the world leaders gather, we say we’ve had enough of the US War Machine.

The People’s Mobilization also demands that the US sign the nuclear weapons ban treaty, rejoin the Iran nuclear agreement and Paris climate treaty, disband NATO and close bases and outposts around the world. We demand an immediate transition to a peace economy that uses our resources to meet human needs and protect the planet.

The event will be covered live by WBAI 99.5 in New York City and livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/PopularResistanceOrg/.

Facebook event pages for Saturday and Sunday are here https://www.facebook.com/events/1142227375986594/ and here https://www.facebook.com/events/2515826945303019/.

