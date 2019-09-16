FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Madelyn Hoffman, New Jersey Peace Council, 973-876-1023

Sara Flounders, International Action Center, 201-388-7428

Representatives from Endorsing Organizations are Available for Interviews Prior to Sunday. Photo and Video opportunities on September 22nd in Herald Square. Several colorful banners with powerful messages.

Antiwar Movement Rallies on September 22 to Highlight U.S. Lawlessness and U.S. War Machine Around the World

The People’s Mobilization To End Wars And Save The Planet

September 22, 2019, New York City

New York City – The People’s Mobilization to Stop the U.S. War Machine and Save the Planet (People’s Mobe) is being held in New York City during the UN General Assembly from September 20 to 23. (See Schedule of Events, below.) The Rally and March will begin at the Northwest corner of Herald Square near 34th St.and 6th Ave., at 2:00 pm. The rally features Roger Waters, members of the Embassy Protection Collective, Chairman Omali Yeshitela, music by Ben Grosscup plus many solidarity, climate crisis, and resistance groups. More special guests to be announced.

After the rally, the People’s Mobe will march to the United Nations to demand the United States be held accountable for its regular manipulation and violations of international law. As a permanent member of the UN Security Council and world power, the United States has been able to block efforts to stop its crimes.

The People’s Mobe connects the issues of militarism, climate crisis, racism, and decolonization. The events are being held during the UN General Assembly because to achieve economic, racial and environmental justice as well as peace requires the United States to stop its widespread violations of international law.

“It is time to stop the US War Machine,” said Margaret Flowers of the Venezuelan Embassy Protection Collective. “We demand the US be held accountable for its destructive acts. The US government must begin to obey the UN Charter by stopping regime change operations, ending the use of unilateral coercive measures, often called sanctions, and ceasing military attacks. At a time when all of the world leaders gather, we will say we’ve had enough of the US War Machine.

“We demand the US sign the nuclear weapons ban treaty, rejoin the Iran nuclear agreement and Paris climate treaty, disband NATO and close bases and outposts around the world,” said Ajamu Baraka, member of the Executive Committee of the US Peace Council. “Lastly, we demand an immediate transition to a peace economy that uses our resources to meet human needs and protect the planet.”

See www.PeoplesMobe.org and https://www.facebook.com/events/377385812960524/

Schedule of Events (photo and video opportunities available)

Friday, September 20 – People’s Climate Strike. Starts at Foley Square at noon and then march to Battery Park. We’ll bring messages connecting militarism and the climate crisis.

Saturday, September 21 – Puerto Rico Independence Rally at Dag Hammarskjold Plaza at the UN.

Saturday, September 21 – Race, Militarism and Black Resistance in the „America’s“ from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Green Worker Cooperative, 1231 Lafayette Ave in the Bronx.

Sunday, September 22 – The People’s Mobe Rally and March, Northwest corner of Herald Square near 34th St.and 6th Ave., 2:00 pm. Featuring Roger Waters, members of the Embassy Protection Collective, Chairman Omali Yeshitela, music by Ben Grosscup plus many solidarity, climate crisis, and resistance groups. More special guests to be announced.

Monday, September 23 – An evening with UN representatives from countries targeted by US sanctions and intervention. „A Path to International Peace: Realizing the Vision of the United Nations Charter.“ Location: Community Church of New York 40 East 35th St., New York City, 10016. Hear from UN representatives and social movements. The Peace Memorial Prize will be awarded and David Rovics will perform. Time: 6:30 pm (doors open at 6:00 pm). You must register in advance. Register at http://bit.ly/RSVPapathtopeace. The event is free but we will accept donations to help cover the costs.

Participating Organizations:

Embassy Protection Collective * ANSWER Coalition * Black Alliance for Peace * CODEPINK * International Action Center * Popular Resistance * United National Antiwar Coalition * U.S. Peace Council * Veterans for Peace * World Beyond War *Pima County Green Party * Mt. Zion Church Ministries * The Raucous Rooster * Show Up! America * Environmentalists Against War * The Nuclear Resister * Canadian County Safe Water Coalition * North American Climate, Conservation and Environment (NACCE) * Western Massachusetts Venezuela Solidarity Coalition * Coop Anti-War Cafe Berlin * Green Party United States Peace Action Committee * Green Party of Bay County * Green Party of Monmouth County NJ * Mobilization Against War and Occupation (MAWO) – Vancouver Canada * Green Party of Allegheny County * The International Committee for Peace, Justice and Dignity * Red River Veterans for Peace Chapter 154 * Veterans for Peace, Chapter 23, Rochester, NY * Voices for Creative Nonviolence * Solidarite Bonne Volonte * Mondeto * Peace and Freedom Party * Party of Communists USA * Movement 4 Peoples’ Democracy * White Rabbit Grove RDNA * Movimiento por un mundo sin guerras y sin violence * Coalición de Derechos Humanos * Women’s Eco-Peace * Maryland United for Peace and Justice * People’s Climate Movement New York * Green Party United States * The Peace Pentagon * World Can’t Wait * United for Peace and Justice * Covert Action Magazine * BAYAN USA * Trade Justice Alliance * Workers World Party * Pro Libertad Freedom Campaign * Peoples Power Assemblies * Fight for Im/migrants and Refugees Everywhere – FIRE * Pakistan USA Freedom Forum * Jersey City Peace Movement * Canadian Peace Congress * Greater Boston Chapter of Rainbow Party * New York Peace Council * New Jersey Peace Council * The Peace for Okinawa Coalition * Philadelphia Area Black Radical Congress * DSA Brooklyn for Peace * Baltimore Nonviolence Center * Black is Back Coalition * NJ State Industrial Union Council * U. S. Friends of the Soviet People * OWS Special Projects Affinity Group * Stand with Okinawa * December 12th Movement * Northwest Suburban Peace & Education Project * Samidoun: Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network

For more information, visit www.PeoplesMobe.org

