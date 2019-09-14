Robert F Kennedy’s Son Claims ‚Compelling Evidence‘ Father Assassinated by CIA Operative who died on 11th September 11 2019 (Sputniknews)

Cesar died aged 77 in the Philippines on 11th September 11 2019 – within hours, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took to social media to state “compelling evidence” indicates Cesar murdered his father.

Someone named Thane Eugene Cesar had landed the Ambassador Hotel security job “about one week earlier”, Kennedy Jr. alleges Cesar “waited in the pantry” as his father spoke in the ballroom, then “grabbed” his father by the elbow and “guided him toward Sirhan” – an accompanying photo is emblazoned with text claiming “multiple public records data aggregation services list Cesar’s earlier employers as General Motors, the Mormon Church, and the Central Intelligence Agency”.

read more here:

https://sptnkne.ws/9JBN

