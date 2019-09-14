Proceedings of the First International Conference Against US/NATO Military Bases – November 16-18, 2018 at the Liberty Hall in Dublin, Ireland.

This book covers all speeches and reports presented at the First International Conference against US/NATO Military Bases was held on November 16-18, 2018 at the Liberty Hall in Dublin, Ireland. Speakers representing countries from all continents, including Cuba, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, United States, Italy, Germany, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus, Turkey, Poland, United Kingdom, Ireland, Czech Republic, Israel, Palestine, Kenya, D. R. Congo, Japan and Australia, made presentations at the conference.

download here:

https://nousnatobases.org/?ddownload=1781

