32 Years Ago Today ~ S. Brian Willson was Run Over by a Train at Concord Naval Weapons Station ~ : „PAYING THE PRICE FOR PEACE: The Story of S. Brian Willson“

Vietnam veteran S. Brian Willson paid the price for peace as he was run over and nearly killed by a military train during a non-violent protest at The Concord Naval Weapons Station in California on September 1st, 1987. The train was carrying weapons that were to be shipped to Central America and used to kill innocent civilians in Nicaragua, El Salvador & Guatemala. Since then, Brian has not stopped calling attention to the US government’s defiance of international law through waging endless illegal wars. “PAYING THE PRICE FOR PEACE” exposes the truth about the United States’ addiction to war and the lies it perpetuates in order to wage ongoing violence. Brian’s story is very moving, inspirational, historical and educational.

This Important Film Also Features:

Daniel Ellsberg, Ron Kovic, Roy Bourgeois, Medea Benjamin, Blase Bonpane, Martin Sheen, Alice Walker, Amy Goodman, Jack Ryan, Ramsey Clark, Camilo Mejia, Phil Donahue,

Ann Wright, David Hartsough, David Swanson, Chelsea Manning, Charlie Clements, Charlie Liteky, Duncan Murphy, George Mizo, Bruce Gagnon, Daniel Ortega, Cindy Sheehan,

Leah Bolger, Holly Rauen, Michael Lindley, Ed Ellis & others.

Music by Joan Baez, Jackson Browne, Creedence Clearwater, Barry McGuire & Malcolm Payne.

more Information here:

https://kurzelinks.de/038h

