WARNINGS ANCIENT AND MODERN Berlin Bulletin No. 162 – August 10 2019 Victor Grossman

The wise priest Laocoön, old legends say, vainly warned against the famous “Trojan horse”. A hostile god sent giant serpents which strangled him and the big wooden present was opened. The soldiers hidden inside opened Troy’s gates so the Greek battalions could rush in, kill the men, enslave the women and destroy the city. Its ruins are still being uncovered.

In Germany it is worth remembering Laocoön, especially in its eastern states of Saxony, Brandenburg, and Thuringia. Within weeks they face not a wooden horse but the steely AfD, the Alternative for Germany. And warnings are in order!

weiterlesen hier:

https://victorgrossmansberlinbulletin.wordpress.com/2019/08/10/warnings-ancient-and-immediate/

