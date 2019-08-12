The World Is Uniting for International Law, Against US Empire – People’s Movements Organizing Against US’ Violations of International Law – By Kevin Zeese and Margaret Flowers

Countries of the World are Uniting Against the United States

Six months ago, the US sought to install a puppet government led by Juan Guaido. Guaido, trained by the US, was an unknown personality to most Venezuelans. He is a minor politician who barely won election to the defunct National Assembly. Today, the failure of the US coup attempt is evident. Repeated efforts by Guaido, his allies and the United States to rally support for Guaido from the people and Venezuelan military have failed.

read the article here:

https://www.globalresearch.ca/world-uniting-international-law-against-us-empire/5686144

