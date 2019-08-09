Clare Daly: Join me at #NoWar2019

Clare Daly is an independent socialist TD for Dublin Fingal. She’ll be at the #NoWar2019 conference and rally on October 5-6 in Limerick, Ireland, and at Shannon Airport. Learn more and join her: https://worldbeyondwar.org/nowar2019

