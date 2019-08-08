A vessel carrying 25 tonnes of soy for Venezuela was detained in the Panama Canal due to sanctions imposed by the United States on the Latin American country, Delcy Rodriguez, Venezuelan vice president, said on Wednesday.
Venezuelan Government Says Ship Carrying Soy Detained in Panama Canal Due to US Sanctions
