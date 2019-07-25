The Plot to overthrow Venezuela – By John Rachel (popularresistance.org)

The Plot to Overthrow Venezuela: How the US is Orchestrating a Coup for Oil, as the title suggests, more specifically focuses on the horrors inflicted by the U.S. government on Venezuela. This thorough, extremely well-researched, and fully supported exposé covers the current crises in and about Venezuela, intentionally and purposefully instigated by the U.S. to overthrow its current government and plunder the country’s rich oil reserves.

Margaret Flowers and Kevin Zeese interviewed the author Dan Kovalik

read the article here:

https://popularresistance.org/the-plot-to-overthrow-venezuela/

