Venezuela: Oil Output Stagnant as Inflation Continues Slowdown. Now four consecutive months without hyperinflation (venezuelanalysis.com)

Venezuela’s oil production has remained steady for the third straight month, according to OPEC figures released on Thursday.

read more:

https://venezuelanalysis.com/news/14582?fbclid=IwAR0BCALtdtsb_DvPEyHkfIcQhGiMLFnjOuV52iKLghky32E-5xtIIGMhmLY

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge