Whistleblowers, Journalists, and Free Press Advocates Condemn Espionage Act Charges Against Drone Whistleblower Daniel Hale (rightsanddissent.org)

One hundred and seventy three individuals and 50 organizations have joined Defending Rights & Dissent, Roots Action, and the Whistleblower & Source Protection Program (WHISPeR) at Expose Facts in condemning the Espionage Act charges against drone whistleblower Daniel Hale. Included among the signatories are other whistleblowers who have been victims of Espionage Act abuse, including Daniel Ellsberg, Thomas Drake, John Kiriakiou, and Jeffrey Sterling.

READ THE COMPLETE STATEMENT AND THE LIST OF SIGNATORIES:

https://kurzelinks.de/4vxd

