Twenty Years of Genocide in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

For the past 20 years, the Democratic Republic of the Congo has experience genocide that has claimed the lives of 6 million people. The genocide has been enabled through US financing and arms. Please view the videos below for the explanation that you will never hear on the U.S. corporate media and go to the web site of Friends of the Congo for further information.

Friends of the Congo can be found here: http://congojustice.org

Videos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_DAvD3DY_ME&t=3s

http://africasacountry.com/2014/02/the-question-of-international-aid/

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge