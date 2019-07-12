HandsoffVenezuela Embassy Protection Collective – News and Next Actions

We want to give you a quick update about the status of the US-led coup attempts in Venezuela and upcoming actions to stop it.

Peace and justice leaders launched an Embassy Protectors Defense Committee at the Left Forum. The committee has raised over $10,000 of the estimated $50,000 needed for the Trump administration’s lawsuit against the four Embassy Protectors arrested inside the Embassy. The four had another hearing on July 9 where it was clear the government will pursue not only the maximum penalty but will also seek compensation for police time and damages to the embassy, which the police allowed the pro-coup people to do. The committee will continue public education and mobilizations to stop US intervention in Venezuela and end the unilateral coercive economic measures (aka sanctions) that violate international law. Join the Defense Committee by clicking here.

Upcoming Activities:

July 13 and 14 – All out to protest US intervention on Venezuela and Iran. Actions are happening around the country. Find the list of actions here.

July 20 – Sao Paulo Forum in Washington, DC. There will be panels on the social and political challenges faced by the American continent. Details here. (A delegation of Embassy Protectors will travel to Venezuela in late July for the Sao Paulo Forum. Look for their report back on that).

August 19 to 28 – Delegation to Venezuela to learn about the impacts of the unilateral coercive measures on access to food and what Venezuelans are doing to reduce them. More information here.

September 20 to 23 – People’s Mobilization to Stop the US War Machine and Save the Planet. We will take action in New York City while the United Nations General Assembly meets. We’ll focus on the lawlessness of the United States in its disregard for international laws and conventions and support actions during the climate summit that weekend. More information here.

Recent News:

> The US State Department did allow the fake ambassador, Carlos Vecchio, to enter the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington, DC, but since then, it looks like it has remained empty. According to the Department of Justice, it appears that Vecchio embezzled $70 million from Citgo.

> When Juan Guaido’s „OAS ambassadors“ attended the recent Organization of American States (OAS) meeting in Medellin, Colombia, Nicaragua and other countries walked out in protest.

> Venezuelan authorities uncovered another major coup attempt in June and thwarted it.

> Juan Guaido’s people are being investigated for stealing tens of thousands of dollars raised for „humanitarian aid“ and using it for hotels, cars and meals in Colombia while the Venezuelan soldiers who defected have been abandoned.

Dispelling myths about Venezuela:

Economist Paulina Curcio Curcio responds to the allegations that „millions are fleeing Venezuela“ here. In fact, Venezuela has a low emigration rate compared to other Latin American countries.

UN Human Rights Commissioner Michelle Bachelet issued a biased pro-imperialist report after her recent visit to Venezuela. Here is one responsebased on an interview with Alfred de Zayas, the former UN Human Rights Rapporteur. This is the statement from the Task Force on the Americas. And this is de Zayas‘ report on the illegality of the coercive measures.

Here is a new briefing on the impact of the US coercive economic measures against Venezuela.

Act now! The Embassy Protection Collective action was one phase of the work to stop the illegal US interventions in Venezuela and protect the sovereignty and human rights of Venezuelans. Our work continues. Stay informed. Keep speaking out. See you in the streets.

Venceremos!

In solidarity,

The Embassy Protection Collective

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge