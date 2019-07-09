«   |   »

Netanyahu threatens Iran with Israeli planes that can ‘reach everywhere’ in the Middle East (RT)

As tension mounts over Iran’s nuclear program, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Tehran that Israeli warplanes can strike anywhere in the Middle East, “including Iran and Syria.”

