Boycott, Dissect and Sanitize – BDS the Anti-Jewish Christian Zionists

Not to claim that the current Netanjahu government and israeli right-wing movements have no major role to play, we tend to think that „Christians“ are the real driving force behind the suffering in the Middle East and are more than equally responsible. Here some interesting interviews, documentaries and articles.

Rapture Ready: The Christians United for Israel Tour

-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mjMRgT5o-Ig

Face to Face – Stephen Sizer talks about Christian Zionism (P.1)

-https://youtu.be/zc5OXGrP1l8

Face to Face – Stephen Sizer talks about Christian Zionism (P.2)

-https://youtu.be/e-F-BTBAu6Q

George Galloway’s Sputnik: Stephen Sizer on mess in Palestine (26Apr14)

-https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x2rv5b3

Christian Zionism Road-map to Armegeddon The Rev. Dr. Stephen Sizer

-https://youtu.be/Ps-v2NkoNVg

http://www.globalresearch.ca/millions-of-evangelical-christians-want-to-start-world-war-iii-to-speed-up-the-second-coming/29362

http://www.pbs.org/moyers/journal/10052007/watch2.html

BILL MOYERS: How many people belong to Christians United for Israel? Well, they say they have the support of 50,000 pastors and their congregations.

http://www.pbs.org/moyers/journal/10052007/transcript2.html

http://www.beliefnet.com/Faiths/Christianity/End-Times/On-The-Road-To-Armageddon.aspx?p=5

The DoomsDay Code

must watch for all the Muslims, Christians and Jews – a real eye opener

-https://youtu.be/iHk0N9mzPsk

Rechte Christen und ihre Rolle in Israel

-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OkierRuZPUg

Rechte Christen und die Hintergründe der Unterstützung Israels

-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4XBEFxYd9JU

Palästinakonflikt: Zentrale Rolle radikaler Endzeitchristen aus den USA

-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MDlKrMeMx0M

Why Evangelical Christians Love Israel | VICE on HBO

-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fo77sTGpngQ

Waiting for Armageddon

-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nNvtA_q0e20

Israel: Der Einfluss evangelikaler US-Christen

https://www.arte.tv/de/videos/080675-000-A/israel-der-einfluss-evangelikaler-us-christen/

Die Trump Prophezeiung und die unheilige Evangelikale Allianz

-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wb8J8x_4mFc

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge