Nancy Larenas: The world became more reactionary after the 90s – Die Welt ist immer reaktionärer geworden

The video is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

Nancy Larenas was born in Valdivia, Chile in 1943 and has lived in political exile in Germany since 1973. She went to a catholic secondary school in Valparaíso and studied architecture at the Universidad Chile in Valparaíso. From 1970 she was a member of the Political Popular Front which supported the Chilean president Salvador Allende. After the military coup on the 11th September 1973 she fled to former West Germany. In 1976 she went to the GDR to study and complete her doctorate at the University for Architecture and Construction. She worked for the Wohungsbaukombinat (a nationally-owned housing construction enterprise) Magdeburg and the City Construction Management Jena. Since 1990 she has worked in the fields of construction research and cultural heritage preservation. Currently she is chairwomen of the Chile- Friendship Society Salvador Allende e.V. in Berlin.

This interview with Nancy Larenas is one of eight interviews conducted during the conference WHEN I CAME TO GERMANY. Nancy Larenas spoke on the panel “Refugee women in East and West Germany” with Saideh Saadat-Lendle, moderated by María do Mar Castro Varela.

Nancy Larenas, Jahrgang 1943, geboren in Valdivia, Chile, seit 1973 im politischen Exil in der BRD. Sie besuchte die katholische Sekundarschule in Valparaíso und studierte Architektur an der Universidad Chile in Valparaíso. Ab 1970 war sie Mitglied der politischen Volksfront Unidad Popular, die den chilenischen Präsidenten Salvador Allende unterstützte. Nach dem Militärputsch am 11. September 1973 flüchtete sie in die BRD. Ab 1976 ging sie in die DDR, wo sie an der Hochschule für Architektur und Bauwesen studierte und promovierte. Sie arbeitete für das Wohnungsbaukombinat Magdeburg und für den Stadtbaubetrieb Jena. Seit 1990 arbeitete sie in Projekten der Bauforschung und der Denkmalpflege. Aktuell ist sie Vorsitzende der Chile-Freundschaftsgesellschaft Salvador Allende e.V. in Berlin. Dieses Interview würde im Rahmen der Konferenz ALS ICH NACH DEUTSCHLAND KAM aufgenommen.

https://tinyurl.com/y3xc5skt

Here Nancy Larenas talks about her life: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ooqC89b3x3w

