France Warned US Against Dragging NATO into Military Operation in Gulf – Reports (Sputniknews)

France has asked the US not to drag the NATO alliance into any possible military operation in the Persian Gulf, diplomats familiar with the discussions have said, according to Reuters.

read article here:
https://sptnkne.ws/mKEC

Posted on 27. Juni 2019 at 13:33 in Allgemein   |  RSS feed

