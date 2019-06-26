«   |   »

Newsweek: „One-Third of U.S. Supports Nuclear War on North Korea, Knowing It Would Kill One Million“

One of the results of constant war (the War on Iraq is older than some of the soldiers deployed there): presented with hypothetical scenarios a third of people in the survey would support a ‚preventative‘ nuclear strike even with increasing civilian deaths. What is scary is that the scenarios have to be bogus: North Korea, half a world a way, can’t meaningfully threaten USA communities (even on Guam, any threat would be in response to USA threats). Rather, war drums & the war machine has convinced many in USA that all of this is a sport, that non-USA lives mean nothing, that we should all cheer on the home team … while the war profiteers get their blood money.
//The researchers said these results actually demonstrated a previously-established pattern among the U.S. public, which „exhibits only limited aversion to nuclear weapons use and a shocking willingness to support the killing of enemy civilians.“//

