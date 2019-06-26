Fisher of Men. Tunisian man gives hundreds of unknown migrants a decent burial (RT Documentary)

Since the fall of Libyan President Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the country’s borders have become porous. As a result, hundreds of thousands of international migrants are crossing the Mediterranean via Libya in flimsy, overloaded boats. Many drown at the start of the journey, leaving Tunisian fishermen to find their bodies in the fishing grounds. One of them, Chamseddine Marzoug from the town of Jarjis, has devoted his life to giving their remains a proper resting place in a makeshift “cemetery of the unknown”. RTD pays a visit and learns how he feels about these, mostly nameless, victims of the migrant crisis. Rose-Marie, a young woman from Nigeria, rests in the graveyard; the distraught boyfriend she left behind tells her poignant story while Tunisia’s Red Crescent tries to help washed-up migrants. It’s not just Sub-Saharan Africans who are risking their lives at sea, however. One young Tunisian kickboxing champion has failed four times: he describes a deadly capsizing, but won’t give up his dream of self-fulfilment in Europe. Meanwhile, Tunisian parents are caught between the desire for their children to have better opportunities and the fear that they will lose their lives. Learn more about the Mediterranean migrant crisis here: https://rtd.rt.com/films/the-gate/

