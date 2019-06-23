US military ‚ready to go‘: Bolton warns Iran not to ‘mistake US prudence for weakness’

Tehran should not interpret Washington’s lack of military action as a sign of weakness, John Bolton has warned, hinting that Donald Trump’s last-minute decision to call off strikes against the Islamic Republic could be reversed.

The US National Security Advisor made the dissuasive remark while speaking alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Sunday.

Tehran should not “mistake US prudence and discretion for weakness,” Bolton cautioned.

„Our military is rebuilt, new and ready to go,“ he added, days after Trump called off a planned attack on Iran, a chosen response to Tehran downing a US drone on Thursday.

read the complete article here:

https://www.rt.com/news/462505-bolton-army-ready-action/