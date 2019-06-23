Reports: Trump Snubbed National Security Team Over Iran Strikes: ‚They Want to Push Us Into War‘ (Sputniknews)

It was earlier reported that while President Donald Trump had „agonised“ over a decision whether to attack Iran over a downed US drone, his team, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, National Security Adviser John Bolton and CIA Director Gina Haspel, incited him to unleash fire and fury on the Islamic Republic.

President Donald Trump stood up to his national security team by deciding not to go ahead with retaliatory strikes on Iran earlier this week, The Wall Street Journal reported.

„These people want to push us into a war, and it’s so disgusting. We don’t need any more wars“, the commander-in-chief is alleged to have told one confidant about his advisers, per the WSJ.

read the compleate article here:

https://sptnkne.ws/mHJB

